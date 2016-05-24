My Road to Fame

So although I have been very successful in my career after landing on an acting gig for a film before, I still decided to continue my studies. I am grateful that my "Love me Hate me" single reached a huge number of people. I have been adored for my dedication and hard work. So I decided to write a song that was inspired by my own story. Another song that I also wrote was titled "All Eyes On Me".

If you'll listen closer and examine the lyrics, you'll understand how my story went. Just like other artists in the present time, I also experienced a lot of difficulties. Criticisms were most likely ordinary. Artists like me are expected to look best on stage and even we are not on the spotlight. People around me always try to look for flaws. This is the reason why I always seek to improve myself not just as a performer but also as an individual. Moreover, I should always maintain my best physique.