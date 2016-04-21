Build on your Lot: Buying a Lot

Our Florida Custom Home portfolio includes plans from 3 up to 6 room builds. The best part about building your home with Cogdill Builders of Florida is you get to choose just about everything you want your home to include, down to the doorknobs. We offer Monolithic foundations in our Bronze and Silver package and Stemwall foundations are included with our Gold package. For the environmentally conscious, we use Green Build and EnergyStar products which will save you money in the long run.

Cogdill Builders of Florida uses Pesticide Tubes-in-the-Walls, under the slab, and in the attic to prevent contact with pests and minimize the need for indoor pest control. We also use solid concrete or concrete block walls which offer high-wind resistant features that not only protect you but can save you money on your wind-storm insurance premiums.