Choosing which dog breed to get is like choosing a bestfriend that you will keep for the rest of your life. So, you have to choose which one suits your personality. It is important for you to have a pet that will understand you so your relationship will last. I understand that it sounds like choosing a girlfriend/boyfriend to court, but I tell you, it really works that way. You must choose which dog you can go with whenever you shop, hunt, or work.
How to Choose the Right Pet for your Family
Current Status: Untrusted (25)
Seeded on Sun Dec 20, 2015 6:02 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment