Making the World Turn

And let me tell you, music just doesn't do it for us for fun or fantasy. It does act like alcohol in a literal sense and can keep you high longer than you can imagine. In fact, it does have an analgesic and healing effect on a damaged heart and a wounded or tired mind. Wonder why we all retire to some calming, motivating and slow music after a tough day? That's because music does help alleviate negative feelings, admit it or not.