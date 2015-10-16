Ludwig Van Beethoven is one of the most famous and influential musicians/composers of the Classical and Romantic era. He was born in Bonn, which is the capital of Cologne (Germany) on December 17th 1770.
He had a very diligent melodious career with the help of his father, Johann Van Beethoven, who started teaching him music at a very early age. Beethoven wrote 9 symphonies, 5 concertos for the piano and 1 for the violin, 32 piano sonatas, and 16 string quartets to represent his entire career. There is probably no one in the developing world that doesn't recognize a piece or two that was written by Ludwig. His music was dramatic and fierce and lives on to this day.
A lot of historical information can be found about Beethoven, but there are some exceptional facts about him that you may never have known..
Interesting Facts About Beethoven You Didn't Know
