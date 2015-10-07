IT Security Costs How Much?!?!

The international Association of information technology asset managers release a report this week claiming that the government waste 50% or more of the billions of dollars that they spend on IT security each year.

"Taxpayers need to understand that simply throwing more dollars at Information Technology (IT) and IT security is not a solution for anything other than mind-boggling waste of public funds" – Barbara Rembiesa

There are no standards in place within agencies which has resulted in inefficiency, huge vulnerabilities, and has become a massive waste.

The United States citizenship and immigration services were caught using Microsoft's Windows XP platform even after they were warned about the vulnerability to high profile threats since Microsoft no longer provided security software updates.

The international Association of information technology wants to push the government to build a nationwide centralized IT management program. They would be responsible for creating metrics for all agencies, procedures, processes, increasing policy.